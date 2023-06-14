CISA bans remote management of network devices

By on
CISA bans remote management of network devices

US agencies have 14 days to comply.

The US Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has decided that internet-facing management interfaces can’t be secured properly, and has told US government agencies to disable them.

In a newly-published binding operational directive, CISA is comprehensive, effectively banning remote management of any network-accessible device using any protocol.

The device types include: “routers, switches, firewalls, VPN concentrators, proxies, load balancers, and out of band server management interfaces (such as iLo [integrated lights out management] and iDRAC [integrated Dell remote access card]).”

Protocol-wise, CISA leaves no stone unturned, listing HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, SNMP, Telnet, TFTP, RDP, rlogin, RSH, SSH, SMB, VNC and X11.

Some of these, like FTP and Telnet, are widely regarded as obsolete and have been deprecated in most environments.

Management interfaces, CISA’s directive stated, can only remain accessible from the internet if they implement a zero trust architecture “in alignment with OMB M-22-09, NIST 800-207, the TIC 3.0 capability catalog, and CISA's zero trust maturity model.”

Web-based management interfaces have been a vector for security vulnerabilities for years.

In the last 12 months alone, management interface patches have emerged from Aruba Networks, Cisco systems, Starlink terminals and more.

Earlier this year it emerged that even the venerable SNMP, created in the late 1980s, was still being exploited, with Fancy Bear threat actors exploting a 2017 bug in Cisco routers.

Given the close coordination between US and Australian cyber security agencies, it’s at least feasible that a similar directive will be given to Australian government agencies.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisasecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
7&#189; Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
7½ Questions for Aged Care's Digital Decisions
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model

Most Read Articles

Latitude Financial counts the cost of cyber attack

Latitude Financial counts the cost of cyber attack
Barracuda advises replacement of vulnerable email gateway appliances

Barracuda advises replacement of vulnerable email gateway appliances
Services Australia sharing password-crackers with Dept of Education

Services Australia sharing password-crackers with Dept of Education
ChatGPT can help software supply-chain attackers

ChatGPT can help software supply-chain attackers

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?