Chipmaker MaxLinear hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack

Some proprietary information exfiltrated.

Radio-frequency chip maker MaxLinear was hit by a cyber attack, with a hacker releasing some proprietary information about the company online.

The "Maze" ransomware attack affected some operational systems, the company said in a filing.

Ransomware is a type of malicious program used by hackers to take control of files in an infected system and then demand hefty payments to recover them.

According to cybersecurity firm McAfee, hackers who deploy Maze threaten to release information on the internet if the targeted companies fail to pay.

MaxLinear said on Tuesday it was working with a third party for advice on the content of information posted and that the chipmaker was also able to re-establish some affected systems and equipment.

The company does not expect the incident to adversely impact its operating expenses.

