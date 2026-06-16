Chinese-linked hackers targeted US, Canadian research facilities

By
Follow google news

Activity attributed to UNC6508.

A Chinese-linked hacking group spent more than ⁠a ⁠year secretly stealing data from US and Canadian academic, medical and military research institutions, before being detected, Google said.

Chinese-linked hackers targeted US, Canadian research facilities

Between September 2023 and November 2025, the hackers sought information related ‌to defense intelligence, military strategy in the Indo-Pacific, ‌artificial ‌intelligence, unmanned vehicles, cyber warfare programs and ‌medical research, Google’s Threat Intelligence Group said in ⁠a report.

Google did not name the targeted organizations, but said their work covered a broad range of fields, from drug discovery and clinical trials to public health policy and military readiness, ​and that they collectively employ thousands of people with a combined research budget running into the billions of ⁠dollars.

Google has attributed the campaign to a hacking group it calls UNC6508, a relatively new and little-known cyberespionage player. 

Luke McNamara, deputy chief analyst at Google Threat Intelligence Group, said the organisation's methods are broadly consistent with Chinese-linked hacking activity seen over many years, focused on gathering information likely to be of interest to the Chinese government.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond ​to a request for comment. Beijing regularly ⁠denies carrying out or condoning illicit hacking activity.

The ⁠earliest known activity tied to the campaign dates to September 2023, when the hackers exploited ​vulnerabilities in servers running REDCap, a web application widely used by ‌nonprofits to ⁠build and manage online surveys and databases.

Using custom-built malicious software, the hackers stole legitimate REDCap login credentials to gain access to the targeted networks.

They then ‌set up a system to automatically forward emails containing any of nearly 150 keywords and search terms to a Gmail account they controlled, the researchers said.

REDCap did not respond to a request ​for comment.

The keywords and search terms included phone numbers and email addresses for people at targeted organisations, as well as terms related to geo-strategic policy, military strategy, advanced ‌technology, and ⁠medical research.

Google eventually identified multiple ​compromised organisations across the US and Canada and notified each of them, the researchers said.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chinaeducationhackermedicalresearchsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Identity Security Landscape
2026 Identity Security Landscape
Are Australian organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are Australian organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are New Zealand organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are New Zealand organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
From visibility to execution: Fixing the SaaS management gap
From visibility to execution: Fixing the SaaS management gap
When cyber risk has no clear owner: A practical guide for senior Australian business leaders
When cyber risk has no clear owner: A practical guide for senior Australian business leaders

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
Anthropic releases Mythos-class model for public use

Anthropic releases Mythos-class model for public use
Anthropic pulls Mythos-class models globally

Anthropic pulls Mythos-class models globally
Apple bumps up security in fresh operating system releases

Apple bumps up security in fresh operating system releases
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?