Chinese cyberattacks on Taiwan infrastructure averaged 2.6 million a day in 2025

By
Follow google news

Some synchronised with military drills.

Chinese cyberattacks on Taiwan's key infrastructure from hospitals ​to banks ⁠rose six percent in 2025 from the previous year to an average of 2.63 million attacks a day, the island's National Security Bureau said, adding some were synchronised with military drills in "hybrid threats" to paralyse the island.

Chinese cyberattacks on Taiwan infrastructure&#160;averaged 2.6 million a day in 2025

Taiwan has in ‌recent years complained about what it sees as China's "hybrid warfare" - ⁠from ‌daily military drills near the island to disinformation campaigns ‍and cyberattacks - as Beijing ramps up military and political pressure ⁠on the democratically governed island to force Taipei to accept its claims of sovereignty. 

The average number of daily attacks in 2025 jumped 113 percent from 2023 when the bureau first began publishing such data, with sectors such as energy, ‍emergency rescue and hospitals seeing the sharpest year‑on‑year increases, according to a report by the National Security Bureau on Sunday.

"Such a trend indicates ‌a deliberate attempt by China to compromise Taiwan’s crucial infrastructure comprehensively and to disrupt or paralyse Taiwanese government and social functions," the report said. 

The bureau said China's "cyber army" timed operations to coincide with military and political coercion. For example, China launched 40 "joint combat readiness patrols" by sending military planes and ships close to Taiwan and cyberattacks escalated on 23 of those occasions.

China also ramped up hacking activities during politically sensitive moments such as when president Lai Ching-te marked his first year in office with a speech in May and when vice president Hsiao Bi-khim spoke at a meeting with lawmakers at the European Parliament in November.

"China’s moves align with its strategic need to employ hybrid threats against ‌Taiwan during both peacetime and wartime," the report said.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a ‌request for comment.

China routinely denies being involved in hacking attacks.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Taipei strongly ‌objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

The Taiwanese report said the Chinese attacks included distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks designed to disrupt Taiwan's daily life as well as man-in-the-middle attacks to steal information and penetrate ​the island's telecommunications networks.

Science parks that anchor Taiwan's semiconductor industry - home to firms such as TSMC - have also been prime targets, with attackers employing a range of techniques to steal advanced technologies.

The move was "an attempt to ⁠support China's self-reliance ​in technology and economic development and prevent China from being put in a disadvantaged position in the US-China technology competition," the report said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chinacyberattacksecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra used ConnectID impermissibly for months

Telstra used ConnectID impermissibly for months
Two US cyber experts plead guilty to cooperating with ALPHV Blackcat

Two US cyber experts plead guilty to cooperating with ALPHV Blackcat
Murray Irrigation landholder data accidentally leaked

Murray Irrigation landholder data accidentally leaked
Three spyware-linked executives removed from US sanctions list

Three spyware-linked executives removed from US sanctions list
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?