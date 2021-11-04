China ministry orders 38 apps to rectify excessive collection of personal data

By on
China ministry orders 38 apps to rectify excessive collection of personal data

Part of continuing regulatory crackdown.

China's government has ordered 38 apps from a number of companies including social media giant Tencent to rectify what it called the excessive collection of personal information.

The order marks the latest move in a continuing regulatory crackdown in China across a range of sectors, and arrives days after China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), a sweeping ordinance dictating online privacy practices, went into full effect.

In a statement posted on a social media account of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the regulator found that the apps in question collected unnecessary personal information.

It ordered the apps to rectify their practices before November 9 or face administrative penalties.

The apps listed included a news app and music streaming app from Tencent, as well as the beauty-oriented social network Xiaohongshu.

Tencent and Xiaohongshu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's implementation of its privacy law arrives amid increasing public scrutiny about privacy and data collection from large tech companies.

The law complements the Data Security Law, a framework for how companies store and classify data, which also went into effect this year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
app china collection data privacy security

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform
ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch

ANZ Banking Group prepares for ANZx launch
Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate

Australia Post to give more customers two-hour delivery estimate
Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Service NSW to begin 'pinging' app users to Covid exposures

Digital Nation

Case study: Tasmanian Health Service overcomes data wars
Case study: Tasmanian Health Service overcomes data wars
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?