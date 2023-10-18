China issues IPv6 requirement for router makers

By

Taking effect December 1.

China has taken a big step towards driving IPv6 in the country, ordering local router manufacturers default to the protocol after December 1.

China issues IPv6 requirement for router makers

The order will apply through various regulatory agencies and is designed to “solidly promote the large-scale deployment and application of IPv6 in depth”.

It applies to wireless LAN equipment with a public IP address allocation function, with IPv6 address allocation by default and self-configuration available.

Testing agencies that approve equipment will need IPv6 protocol testing capabilities, so they can confirm that equipment is compliant.

The rule also applies to telcos like China Telecom, but they will be allowed to continue to support IPv4.

According to the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC), IPv6 adoption is lagging in China, with just over 31 percent of that country’s connections using the protocol.

Australia is over 40 percent, while Malaysia adoption is over 68 percent.

Chinese officials have been trying to boost adoption for years: in 2008, officials warned the country was running out of IPv4 addresses.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
chinaipv6networkingtelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Healthcare CISO&#8217;s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co gets green light for new pricing, service standards

NBN Co gets green light for new pricing, service standards
Telstra's networks and tech group exec to leave

Telstra's networks and tech group exec to leave
Gov to treat mobile service like water and power in new estates

Gov to treat mobile service like water and power in new estates
Oman Australia Cable gets extra capacity

Oman Australia Cable gets extra capacity

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?