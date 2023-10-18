China issues IPv6 requirement for router makers

China has taken a big step towards driving IPv6 in the country, ordering local router manufacturers default to the protocol after December 1.

The order will apply through various regulatory agencies and is designed to “solidly promote the large-scale deployment and application of IPv6 in depth”.

It applies to wireless LAN equipment with a public IP address allocation function, with IPv6 address allocation by default and self-configuration available.

Testing agencies that approve equipment will need IPv6 protocol testing capabilities, so they can confirm that equipment is compliant.

The rule also applies to telcos like China Telecom, but they will be allowed to continue to support IPv4.

According to the Asia-Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC), IPv6 adoption is lagging in China, with just over 31 percent of that country’s connections using the protocol.

Australia is over 40 percent, while Malaysia adoption is over 68 percent.

Chinese officials have been trying to boost adoption for years: in 2008, officials warned the country was running out of IPv4 addresses.