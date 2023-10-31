Charles Sturt University on the hunt for CIDO

Charles Sturt University is on the hunt for a new chief information and digital officer as incumbent Rick Vosila plans for retirement.

Currently holding the title of chief information officer (CIO), Vosila is set to leave the position in early 2024 after more than three years.

Following the announcement, the university is updating the role's title to reflect work already commenced under Vosila.

The new CIDO will “will develop and deliver a fit-for-purpose and contemporary technology and digital strategy that will lead us into 2030," according to the job listing.

“This is a pivotal time of transformation for the university, which is about to embark on a decade of great reform.”

The new CIDO will report to chief operating officer, Michelle Crosby and “set the strategic direction and oversee a broad range of technology and digital services that cater to our students, faculty and key stakeholders.”

Vosila first joined Charles Sturt University as its acting CIO in September 2020 before moving into another acting role as executive director of division of safety, security and wellbeing.

He was appointed CIO in mid-2021, holding the role for almost two-and-a-half years.

Prior to his work at the university, Vosila worked at IT services and consulting company Sognos Solutions for seven-and-a-half years.

Vosila has also previously held IT roles across multiple industries including at aviation and aerospace component manufacturing company United Technologies.

He has also worked at Chubb First and Security, food and beverage manufacturing business Goodman Fielder, Unilever and IBM Australia.