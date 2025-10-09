Cenitex appoints former Vic DFFH CIO as CEO

By
Ends year-long search for a permanent chief.

Victoria’s whole of government shared services provider Cenitex has appointed former Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) CIO and executive director Andrew Larkin as its new CEO.

"With his expertise in shared services models and his passion for driving innovation, Andrew is well-positioned to lead Cenitex through the next phase of its journey," the services provider wrote on LinkedIn

The CEO position at Cenitex was previously held on an interim basis by Adrian Carbone, a nearly 15-year veteran of the services provider and currently its executive director. 

Before then, Frances Cawthra had been the CEO between July 2019 and August 2024. She departed last year to become general manager of enterprise enablement at Australia Post.

Larkin was CIO of Department of Families, Fairness and Housing for four years between June 2021 and September 2025.;

He has previously worked for Services Australia and the federal Department of Human Services.

iTnews understands that DFFH is now looking for a replacement CIO.

The department’s business portfolio and delivery management director Ashleigh Hart is acting CIO role in the interim.  

