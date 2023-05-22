CDC buys land for another Sydney data centre

By on
CDC buys land for another Sydney data centre
CDC Eastern Creek 1
CDC

$150 million for Badgerys Creek site.

CDC Data centres is planning another facility in Western Sydney, buying 17 hectares from developer Roberts Jones for $150 million.

It follows the sale 14 months ago of a 24ha parcel of land to DHL, which will host four distribution centres.

Roberts Jones has dubbed the area Burra Park.

“We believe CDC’s core business aligns with our plans for Burra Park, as a world class high-tech enterprise, logistics and mixed use employment precinct in the heart of the Aerotropolis,” Roberts Jones director Jonathan Pan said in a statement.

CDC already operates a data centre nearby, in Eastern Creek.

Last December, CDC announced a further $1 billion investment in Eastern Creek, following its initial $1.5 billion.

Eastern Creek is currently home to 123MW of capacity, and the expansion is expected to add another 108MW.

Burra Park is a total 280ha site near the Western Sydney International Airport, which Roberts Jones plans to house warehouses and offices as well as data and distribution centres.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
canberra data centrescdcnetworkingstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m

ATO extends IT megadeals with DXC and Leidos by $440m
The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget

The full list of IT projects in the 2023-24 federal budget
Sydney Zoo uses data smarts to improve visitor experience

Sydney Zoo uses data smarts to improve visitor experience
Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations

Coles Group brings real-time intelligence to its operations

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?