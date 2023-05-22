CDC buys land for another Sydney data centre

CDC Data centres is planning another facility in Western Sydney, buying 17 hectares from developer Roberts Jones for $150 million.

It follows the sale 14 months ago of a 24ha parcel of land to DHL, which will host four distribution centres.

Roberts Jones has dubbed the area Burra Park.

“We believe CDC’s core business aligns with our plans for Burra Park, as a world class high-tech enterprise, logistics and mixed use employment precinct in the heart of the Aerotropolis,” Roberts Jones director Jonathan Pan said in a statement.

CDC already operates a data centre nearby, in Eastern Creek.

Last December, CDC announced a further $1 billion investment in Eastern Creek, following its initial $1.5 billion.

Eastern Creek is currently home to 123MW of capacity, and the expansion is expected to add another 108MW.

Burra Park is a total 280ha site near the Western Sydney International Airport, which Roberts Jones plans to house warehouses and offices as well as data and distribution centres.