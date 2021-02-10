CD Projekt hit by cyber attack

A cyber attack on Polish video games maker CD Projekt will slow fixes to its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game and other development work, the company said.

CD Projekt said on Twitter the attack compromised some of its internal systems including the source code to Cyberpunk 2077, dealing another blow to the Warsaw-based business after the game's launch was beset by glitches.

"An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD Projekt capital group, and left a ransom note," the company said, adding it would not negotiate with the perpetrator.

CD Projekt is investigating the incident, securing its systems and restoring data,

Chief Executive Adam Kicinski told Reuters via email, adding the attack would "definitely impact the pace of ongoing development work."

The troubled roll-out of Cyberpunk 2077 led Sony to pull the game from its PlayStation Store after just a week.

The cyber attacker gained access to source codes to Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent and an "unreleased version of Witcher 3", threatening to leak the codes, CD Projekt said.

Kicinski said no personal data of gamers and other users of its services had been leaked.

Kacper Kopron, an analyst at Trigon DM, said the incident risked a further loss of trust in the company among customers after the disappointing premiere of Cyberpunk 2077.

However the company, which has been working on a series of fixes for Cyberpunk 2077, said its plans to release a bigger patch for the game this month were unchanged.