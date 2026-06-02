Cbus Super Fund's Group head of technology departs

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Following earlier appointment of a CTO.

Industry fund Cbus Super’s group head of technology Patrick Vartuli has left after a little longer two years in the role.

Cbus Super Fund's Group head of technology departs
Image credit: Patrick Vartuli/LinkedIn.

Vartuli announced his departure in a LinkedIn post last week, which iTnews has since verified. Vartuli’s was effectively the organisation’s CIO, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The fund’s technology operations are now overseen by Amanda Hagan, who was appointed chief technology officer at the start of April.

Hagan was previously at health insurance and home care social enterprise Australian Unity for 14 years in various roles, including as group executive of customer, digital and technology.

“Amanda is the right person to lead and execute our technology strategy as we position the Fund for long-term sustainable growth,” Cbus CEO Kristian Fok said at the time of her appointment.

At Australian Unity, Hagan oversees technology, digital services and cyber security, in support of “strategic execution, innovation and member-focused experiences.”

Vartuli, meanwhile, wrote on LinkedIn that he was “grateful for the people I had the opportunity to work with and proud of what we achieved together, from building a strong technology team to delivering meaningful outcomes for members.”

Before joining Cbus, Vartuli spent time at Wesfarmers, including as technology transformation general manager, OnePass CTO and as head of technology at Bunnings.

He also worked at the Australian Football League (AFL) and ANZ Banking Group.

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