CBA's Indonesian subsidiary hit by cyber attack

Unauthorised access to project management software.

The Commonwealth Bank's Indonesian subsidiary PT Bank Commonwealth (PTBC) has experienced a "cyber incident".

The bank said in a brief statement [pdf] that attackers gained unauthorised access to a web-based project management tool used by PTBC.

From there, it is understood they were able to partially access information and data from 11 staff and customers. 

CBA said PT Bank Commonwealth services "continue to operate as normal".

It added that its Australian systems operate separately from PTBC.

“We are working closely with PTBC and supporting their efforts in this matter," Commonwealth Bank added.

