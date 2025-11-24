CBA's group CIO of three years to exit in December

Tech responsibilities to be shared among two executives.

CBA is set for new technology leadership with its group CIO of three years Gavin Munroe set to leave late December.

Gavin Munroe.

The bank said in a statement that Gavin Munroe would vacate his position as group executive technology and group CIO, with his last day being December 22.

Technology leadership responsibilities at the bank will be split on an interim basis.

The bank’s current group CTO Rodrigo Castillo will take on the interim role of “CIO Central Technology”, while retail banking CIO Victoria Ledda will assume the role of “CIO Business Technology”.

Both report directly to CEO Matt Comyn.

It’s unclear whether the bank will adopt this division of technology responsibilities on an ongoing basis.

CBA said that Munroe “will explore other opportunities outside the bank.”

Comyn said Munroe had “accelerated [CBA’s] technology modernisation program and strengthened our AI capabilities” in his time leading technology.

“Over the past three years, we have increased the pace of technology delivery while reducing operational incidents,” Comyn said.

“To leverage cloud capabilities, we completed the full upgrade and migration of our SAP core banking platform to AWS – the largest system-of-record migration in our history.

“We will continue to execute our established technology strategy and embed the use of AI throughout the organisation with the aim to drive better experiences for customers.”

