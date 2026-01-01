CBA to spend $90m to prepare its workforce for AI's influence

By
Follow google news

Aims to give employees "more control over how their careers evolve".

Commonwealth Bank will spend $90 million over the next three years to prepare its workforce of 30,000-plus staff for anticipated changes to roles, primarily due to the influence of AI.

CBA to spend $90m to prepare its workforce for AI's influence
CommBank's CEO Matt Comyn.

The bank yesterday unveiled what it is calling its ‘future workforce program’, which CEO Matt Comyn said was about “transparency and opportunity” for bank staff.

The aim, according to the bank, is “to help employees build skills, find new opportunities and get ahead of the changing nature of work.”

Comyn said that workers needed to “prepare for a future where AI plays a bigger part and the ways work gets done is different.”

Under the program, the bank intends to launch a career platform “designed to help employees discover – based on their skills and experience – job opportunities across the bank and understand how their roles and careers could evolve.”

“The impact will be uneven and it’s not certain what the pace will be, but we are trying to get ahead of it,” Comyn said.

Comyn said that the bank had “worked constructively with unions to develop the program”.

“Traditionally, organisations [take] decisions, [make] changes and then engage with their workers after the fact,” Comyn said. 

“In contrast, CommBank [is] trying to give employees more control over how their careers evolve.

“For us it’s about trying to create transparency and opportunity, replacing a perception of uncertainty,” he said. 

Once in place, the program could prevent or at least minimise the impact of workforce reductions at the bank.

Coinciding with the program’s launch, the Finance Sector Union flagged a fresh round of cuts, which it said “will affect teams across retail, business and institutional banking and human resources, with the majority of roles impacted in technology.”

In a statement, the union implored the bank to “use its newly announced future workforce program to support workers displaced” by the planned reductions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
© Digital Nation
Tags:
aicbaemerging techworkforce

Sponsored Whitepapers

Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post launches non-tradeable cryptostamps

Australia Post launches non-tradeable cryptostamps
Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover

Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover
Suncorp looks to AI and core overhaul to address insurance affordability

Suncorp looks to AI and core overhaul to address insurance affordability
Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI

Suncorp creates a "clear execution roadmap" for agentic AI
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?