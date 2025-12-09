CBA runs early test of "frontier" AWS AI agent

CBA has run an early non-production test of a ‘DevOps agent’ unveiled by AWS last week, which is marketed as a new type of AI agent able to run autonomously and handle more complex tasks.

AWS used its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas to publicly preview the first three of what it is calling “frontier agents”.

“Frontier agents represent a new class of AI agents that are autonomous, massively scalable, and work for hours or days without constant intervention,” it said in blog posts.

AWS said the DevOps agent is intended to be an “always-on, autonomous on-call engineer” that can handle all aspects of incident management, from detection and root cause analysis, to remediation, communication with impacted stakeholders and overall incident coordination.

The cloud provider touted CBA as an early tester of the agent.

“While prototyping their next-generation internal cloud platform, the [CBA] team replicated a complex network and identity management issue to test AWS DevOps agent,” AWS said.

“These types of issues can take a seasoned DevOps engineer hours to identify, and the agent found the root cause in under 15 minutes.”

CBA’s head of cloud services Jason Sandery said the agent “thinks and acts like a seasoned DevOps engineer, helping our engineers build a banking infrastructure that’s faster, more resilient, and designed to deliver better experiences for our customers.”

iTnews understands that the efforts have so far been limited to testing in a non–production environment, but that there are ambitions to use the technology in production once it moves out of preview.

The two other ‘frontier’ agents previewed at re:Invent last week are set up to be a “virtual developer” and “virtual security engineer”.