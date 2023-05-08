CBA launches Perth tech hub

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has launched a technology hub in Perth, its fourth nationally, that will host data scientists, cybersecurity personnel and software engineers.

The bank already has three other locations under its Tech Hub program including Melbourne, Adelaide and more recently, Brisbane.

CBA, together with Bankwest, unveiled its new Perth space on Friday, which will enable it to recruit technology talent outside of its traditional HQ location of Sydney.

As with other hubs, CBA will be partnering with local universities, this time seeing joining forces with The University of Western Australia and Curtin University, to offer career experience for upcoming IT professionals.

Chief information officer for technology Brendan Hopper said the Bankwest and CBA Perth Tech Hub “will provide an innovative and collaborative space for highly skilled technologists, passionate engineers, analysts and developers”.

“It underpins the group’s more than $1 billion a year tech investment," Hopper said.

"This includes our nationwide technology hub strategy and our commitment to building world class engineering capability.

“We believe we have one of the best early careers programs in the technology industry and we are ambitious to grow it in Western Australia.

"Our partnership with leading universities in the state will help facilitate a sector-wide uplift of technology capability, talent pipeline and innovation."

Bankwest executive general manager Jason Chan added the bank is “one of WA’s largest technology employers”.

“[It’s] an ideal host for CBA’s newest Tech Hub investment, which will be a centre for technology excellence and collaboration in WA, benefiting customers, colleagues and the community," Chan said.

