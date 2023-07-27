CBA IT staff impacted as bank "retrenches" 251

By

Includes data architects and software engineers.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has cut an unknown number of IT staff, including data architects and software engineers, as part of a larger round of personnel changes.

CBA IT staff impacted as bank "retrenches" 251

In addition to IT, the changes also affect CBA's business banking and retail banking services divisions, according to the Finance Sector Union.

The FSU alleged that 251 positions have been “retrenched”, with another 822 roles made redundant and 571 workers redeployed across Sydney and Melbourne.

A CBA spokesperson declined to confirm the numbers when contacted by iTnews.

Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said it "is hard to believe that the bank can afford to lose so many experienced staff at the same time that it has a significant overwork problem across the organisation."

“It is unclear how the work of the business banking, IT and retail services can be covered with so many jobs being lost,” Angrisano said.

“CBA staff are concerned that the job losses will lead to further workload problems for remaining staff which will ultimately impact on customers.”

A CBA spokesman told iTnews that “as part of our focus on business improvement, we regularly review the skills we need and how we are organised."

“That means from time to time some roles and work can change or may no longer be required," the spokesperson said.

"Where a role isn’t required in its current form we work closely with our people to redeploy them into appropriate comparable roles suitable to their needs.”

The spokesperson added “these decisions are never easy nor are taken lightly.”

“Our priority is to treat every individual with respect and care, taking time to talk with each employee impacted to understand individual circumstances and work with them on finding opportunities and building skills to support them for another role in or outside the bank.”

This past May the bank cut 224 employees which included 38 roles in its innovation arm, x15 venture’s Cheddar online app and 158 jobs cut in the chief operations office and technology divisions.

The same month saw the bank open its fourth technology hub in Australia, an initiative designed to help it recruit tech talent outside of big cities.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cbafinancefsustrategytraining & developmentunion

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Gov writes off Centrelink calculation engine project after $191m spent

Gov writes off Centrelink calculation engine project after $191m spent
Westpac splits IT and ops, reinstates CIO role

Westpac splits IT and ops, reinstates CIO role
CBA and NAB take aim at big tech

CBA and NAB take aim at big tech
CBA-backed Little Birdie creates browser extension

CBA-backed Little Birdie creates browser extension

Digital Nation

DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?