CBA appoints new group CIO

By
Follow google news

Reverts to the previous structure of a CTO and CIO.

CBA has decided to stick with having separate group CIO and CTO roles, with Victoria Ledda appointed as the permanent CIO following predecessor Gavin Munroe’s departure.

CBA appoints new group CIO

The bank had toyed with having two CIOs - one for “central technology” and the other for “business technology” - at the end of last year.

But in a statement on Friday, it reverted to the previous technology leadership structure.

Rodrigo Castillo returns to his role of group CTO, while Victoria Ledda is elevated to group CIO.

The bank said that the changes come into effect from July.

CBA said that having the two group technology roles reflected “the scale, importance and ambition of CBA’s technology agenda.”

“As digital, data and AI capabilities become more central to customer experience, operational resilience and the future of banking, CBA is creating two executive technology roles with clear accountability for delivery,” it said.

As Group CIO, Ledda will lead business-aligned technology strategy and delivery, while Castillo, as Group CTO, will lead the enterprise technology foundations, engineering, security and AI capabilities that support the bank.

The bank’s CEO Matt Comyn said that with both hires being existing staff, the change “reflects the depth of technology talent within CBA and our continued focus on delivering better, safer and more resilient technology for customers.”

Both roles are on CBA’s executive leadership team and report to Comyn.

More to come

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cbacioctofinancial servicestraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
2026 Identity Security Landscape
2026 Identity Security Landscape
Are Australian organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are Australian organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are New Zealand organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
Are New Zealand organisations as cyber-ready as they think?
From visibility to execution: Fixing the SaaS management gap
From visibility to execution: Fixing the SaaS management gap

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac is embedding AI across its core "flows"

Westpac is embedding AI across its core "flows"
ASX faces $20.5m penalty for failed blockchain-based system replacement

ASX faces $20.5m penalty for failed blockchain-based system replacement
Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover

Westpac Intelligence Layer breaks cover
NAB taps Databricks' Genie AI tools to derive more value from its data

NAB taps Databricks' Genie AI tools to derive more value from its data
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?