CBA appoints new group CIO

CBA has decided to stick with having separate group CIO and CTO roles, with Victoria Ledda appointed as the permanent CIO following predecessor Gavin Munroe’s departure.

The bank had toyed with having two CIOs - one for “central technology” and the other for “business technology” - at the end of last year.

But in a statement on Friday, it reverted to the previous technology leadership structure.

Rodrigo Castillo returns to his role of group CTO, while Victoria Ledda is elevated to group CIO.

The bank said that the changes come into effect from July.

CBA said that having the two group technology roles reflected “the scale, importance and ambition of CBA’s technology agenda.”

“As digital, data and AI capabilities become more central to customer experience, operational resilience and the future of banking, CBA is creating two executive technology roles with clear accountability for delivery,” it said.

As Group CIO, Ledda will lead business-aligned technology strategy and delivery, while Castillo, as Group CTO, will lead the enterprise technology foundations, engineering, security and AI capabilities that support the bank.

The bank’s CEO Matt Comyn said that with both hires being existing staff, the change “reflects the depth of technology talent within CBA and our continued focus on delivering better, safer and more resilient technology for customers.”

Both roles are on CBA’s executive leadership team and report to Comyn.

More to come