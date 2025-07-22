CASA exploring AI for digital asset operations

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) is exploring ways to introduce AI capability for the management its digital assets.

The authority has called on technology suppliers to showcase the AI capabilities of digital asset management systems (DAMS) offerings as part of a process that aims to replace its current platform.

CASA's current DAMS platform has 10 full-access users and 500 non-contributor users.

In a request for information to replacing its current DAMS released this week, the authority strongly emphasised that prospective suppliers were expected to show the AI capabilities of their platforms.

“We are seeking to assess whether your proposed solution includes advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities including auto-tagging and metadata extraction, face, logo & object recognition, speech-to-text transcription (video/audio), text-in-image (OCR) detection, semantic search (natural language search), auto smart collections, visual similarity search and duplicate and near-duplicate detection, vendors are encouraged to provide examples of how AI is embedded in their platform and the tangible benefits it delivers,” CASA wrote.

iTnews put a series of questions to CASA regarding its potential introduction of AI into its operations, however the authority declined the opportunity to respond to them individually.

A spokesperson for CASA said that the authority was constrained from commenting while the RFI was before the market.

“The purpose of this RFI is to gather details from suppliers regarding the capabilities, compliance, cost and suitability of their digital asset management solution.

"The information collected will inform the selection process for a DAMS solution that aligns with our operational, security, and regulatory requirements," the spokesperson said.

The authority has told suppliers that their DAMS platforms offerings and AI capabilities must meet stringent security and data sovereignty requirements.

It said that it would strictly require all data records, user information, and analytic calculations to be stored, processed, and generated within Australia.

The authority also said it would prefer that processing for the AI components of the incoming system were "closed to CASA".

The authority wants organisational processes already developed and matured in its current systems preserved rather than be entirely replaced by the incoming system.