Capgemini to invest billions in AI

After higher half-year sales.

French IT consulting group Capgemini posted higher half-year revenue, driven by its cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI) activities, and said it would invest 2 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in AI over three years.

The Paris-based company tries to help businesses to adopt AI technology through partnerships with Microsoft and Google Cloud.

"We continue to gain market share as we accompany our clients in their transition towards a digital and sustainable economy ... I am convinced that generative AI will play a major role in this transition," CEO Aiman Ezzat said in a statement.

Generative AI, an increasingly powerful form of AI able to generate on its own text, images, and other content, has become popular since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot last November, increasing concerns over issues such as copyright, cyber security, privacy and AI replacing human jobs.

Capgemini, which offers consulting, digital, technical and engineering services, reported revenue of 11.43 billion euros in the first half of 2023, compared to 10.69 billion a year earlier.

The company reiterated its 2023 outlook for revenue growth of between four percent to seven percent at constant currency basis.

Tags:
capgeminisoftware

