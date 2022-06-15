Canada wants companies to report cyber attacks

By on
Canada wants companies to report cyber attacks

Critical infrastructure owners must fortify their defences.

Canadian businesses operating in critical infrastructure sectors would be required to report cyber attacks to the federal government and would have to fortify their security systems under a new law introduced on Tuesday.

The legislation identifies finance, telecommunications, energy and transportation sectors as being vital to national security and public safety, but stops short of naming any companies.

"There was a lot of thought given into identifying which sectors are vital to national security and public safety," public safety minister Marco Mendicino told reporters, adding that operators of critical infrastructure would be identified after consulting the sectors.

The new legislation would also give the government broader powers to secure the country's telecommunications systems against cyber security threats.

"This new legislation ... will help both the public and private sectors better protect themselves against cyberattacks," Mendicino said.

Faster networks like 5G have helped Canada's critical infrastructure sectors to become more interconnected and integrated, but they are also more vulnerable to newer forms of cyber threats, the government said.

Hacking incidents are on the rise, but they remain under-reported because companies are not required under current laws to disclose cyber attacks when they happen, a senior official said.

Bill C-26, which has not yet been debated, would also bar telecom companies from using the products and services of high-risk suppliers, according to a statement from the government.

The statement did not name any companies, but Canada last month banned the use of 5G gear made by China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE to protect national security, joining the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, which have already banned the equipment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
bankingitcanadacrticial infrastructurecyber securityenergyfinanceithackingsecuritytelecommunicationstransportit

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

HTTP/3 becomes a standard, at last

HTTP/3 becomes a standard, at last
Supply chain woes delay SoftIron Sydney factory launch

Supply chain woes delay SoftIron Sydney factory launch
CSIRO's Data61 Transport Team members join EY

CSIRO's Data61 Transport Team members join EY
Digital birth certificate holds key to ID verification problem: Dominello

Digital birth certificate holds key to ID verification problem: Dominello

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?