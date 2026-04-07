Cambodian parliament passes landmark cybercrime law

By
Follow google news

After scam centre scrutiny.

Cambodia's parliament has passed the first ⁠law ⁠dedicated to targeting scam centres accused of bilking international victims out of billions of dollars, as pressure mounts on governments to tackle the illicit businesses. 

Cambodian parliament passes landmark cybercrime law

Justice Minister Keut Rith said the law aimed to enhance the "cleaning operation" taking ‌place across the country, as well as to ensure ‌the ‌centres do not return after the crackdown.

“This law is ‌strict like the fishing net, strict to ensure we ⁠don’t have the online scams anymore in Cambodia, strict in order to serve the interest of the Cambodian nation and people," he told reporters, adding the problem had also impacted the economy, tourism and investment.

The new law ​will eventually go to Cambodia's king for final signature. 

It lays out punishments of two to five years in prison and fines of ⁠up to US$125,000 ($181,000) for those convicted of online scams.

Sentences for those convicted of scams conducted by gangs or against many victims can be up to 10 years in prison and as much as US$250,000 in fines.

It also outlines penalties for those convicted of money laundering, gathering victims' data, or recruiting scammers.

Cambodia has not previously had legislation specifically targeting scams, though suspects have been charged with offences like recruitment for exploitation, aggravated fraud and money laundering.

The moves come after ​widespread condemnation from rights groups, and sanctions and ⁠indictments by governments around the world, with Cambodia among ⁠the countries accused of being hotbeds of cyber scams.  

Last week, Britain sanctioned the operators of what it ​described as the largest fraud complex in Cambodia and an online crypto marketplace used ‌to trade stolen ⁠personal data, part of what it called a fast-growing network of scam centres in Southeast Asia where workers are confined in guarded compounds and forced to commit online fraud.

The Cambodian government long ‌played down the existence of scam compounds, and previous crackdowns have done little to stop their spread.

Officials say the latest campaign is broader in scope, with a focus on closing hundreds of sites and detaining senior figures.

Last week, Cambodia said it had extradited Li Xiong, a former leader at a Cambodian financial conglomerate accused of laundering money for crime organisations, to China.

In January Chinese-Cambodian businessman Chen Zhi was arrested in ‌Cambodia and ⁠also extradited to China, marking a ​stunning fall for a young tycoon accused of running a brutal online scam and money laundering operation.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cambodiascamsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Supply chain attack hits 100 million-download Axios npm package

Supply chain attack hits 100 million-download Axios npm package
APRA pulls data submission system after security pentest

APRA pulls data submission system after security pentest
NAB is co-designing a SIEM with Databricks

NAB is co-designing a SIEM with Databricks
WA local gov entity lost $350,000 in phishing attack

WA local gov entity lost $350,000 in phishing attack
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?