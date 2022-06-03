Bunnings is using its data "like never before"

Bunnings Group is restructuring its data processes to get a better view of its customers.

Managing director Michael Schneider told analysts during as Wesfarmers Strategy Briefing Day that Bunnings is “leveraging data like never before” to help support its omnichannel business model.

“We've invested in a new cloud-based data platform with significant capability to support insights using data from our store network, buildings, customers, systems and one of Australia's most visited retail websites bunnings.com.au,” Schneider said.

“It is also complemented by new data insights from the Flybuys program and in the future, the OnePass program."

OnePass is a subscription program that consolidates products from across Wesfarmers' retail brands, and offers member-only prices as well as free delivery on many items.

Bunnings joined rewards program Flybuys in December last year, and is set to join the new members program OnePass “towards the end of the year” which “presents a great opportunity to offer our retail customers a stronger digital experience.”

“These insights are driving more relevant information and personalised customer communication, deepening their engagement with Bunnings.

“Data and technology is now allowing us to reengineer processes to achieve a reduction in the cost of doing business.”

Schneider said 1.5 million hours of productivity gains were delivered in the last two years through technology-enabled business improvement, while “a further 2.5 million more hours have been identified, allowing us to reinvest in price and service.”

During the presentation, Schneider added that “technology, data and customer insights are now key enablers of our business.”

“Our e-commerce platforms, omnichannel capability and data analytics are supporting millions of customers every week," he said.

Schneider added the Wesfarmers-owned company sees “data and technology as enablers for an increasingly connected Bunnings experience” across the customer and product lifecycle.

He added that “the last two years have been profound on almost every level for our business."

“We have achieved transformative acceleration of our capabilities, not only in our technology, but across our network design and commercial offer, but this is just the beginning for our next stages of evolution and growth.”