Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users

By on
Bug briefly exposed Service NSW data to other users

Dashboard issue lasted 100 minutes.

Service NSW has apologised for a software bug that briefly allowed users to view each others’ information on the “My services” dashboard.

A Service NSW spokesperson told iTnews the issue was present between 1.20pm and 3pm on Monday, March 20.

“The problem was limited to the landing dashboard when customers logged in via the website. No issues were identified with the Service NSW mobile application,” the spokesperson said.

Service NSW said the issue may have impacted 3700 users, before the dashboard page was taken down.

“Service NSW can confirm the incident was not a cyber attack”, the spokesperson said.

Affected customers and the NSW Information and Privacy Commission were notified on the day of the incident, the spokesperson said.

“A review of the incident is continuing to ensure Service NSW has measures in place to prevent similar incidents.”

The issue became public knowledge when Twitter user Richard Nelson, @wabzqem, posted the email he received from Service NSW.

During the incident, a user might see someone else’s information from any linked service – which could include driver’s licenses, vehicle rego, various vouchers, senior card, and conveyancing licenses, according to the notification.

The linked information could include license numbers, names and addresses, compulsory third party insurance details, and more.

“You do not need to take any immediate action”, the email stated.

“We believe that any personal information available through your linked services was only available to another logged-in user for a short period of time and was not searchable.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data breachprivacysecurityservice nsw

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Wi-Fi protocol vulnerability allows traffic decryption

Wi-Fi protocol vulnerability allows traffic decryption
Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems

Home Affairs under pressure from ageing IT systems
Microsoft introduces AI-powered cyber security assistant

Microsoft introduces AI-powered cyber security assistant
Latitude Financial breach passes 14 million records

Latitude Financial breach passes 14 million records

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?