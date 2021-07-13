Broadcom in talks to buy software maker SAS Institute

Broadcom in talks to buy software maker SAS Institute

Could value firm at up to US$20 billion.

Chip and software company Broadcom is in talks to buy SAS Institute in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The acquisition could be finalised in the coming weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Broadcom and SAS did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The acquisition would help Apple supplier Broadcom expand its infrastructure software solutions business.

North Carolina-based SAS provides data and analytics solutions to customers in 147 countries spread across several industries, including banking, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

The company's software is used by more than 83,000 business, government and university sites, according to its website.

