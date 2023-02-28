Broadcom faces EU warning on $94.5 billion VMware deal

By on
Broadcom faces EU warning on $94.5 billion VMware deal

Antitrust action expected in weeks.

Broadcom is set to receive an EU antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed US$61 billion (A$94.5 billion) bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software.

The EU competition enforcer, which will decide on the deal by June 7, declined to comment.

Tech M&A deals have attracted more intense scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic recently as regulators worry about giant companies acquiring smaller, more innovative rivals.

The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said. Companies can subsequently ask for a closed hearing to defend their deals in front of senior Commission and national competition officials as well as rivals and the Commission's lawyers.

Broadcom is expected to offer remedies only after receiving the EU charge sheet and not before that, with no asset sale foreseen, one of the sources said.

Broadcom said it would continue its "constructive work" with the Commission. The deal has received the green light in Brazil, South Africa and Canada, while the UK competition watchdog is investigating the acquisition.

"We continue to expect the transaction will close in Broadcom's fiscal year 2023," the company said.

Broadcom has told the EU enforcer that the presence of Amazon, Microsoft and Google shows that there is strong competition in the cloud computing market, other people familiar with the matter told Reuters in October.

Beltug, a Belgian association of CIOs & Digital Technology leaders, and its counterparts France's Cigref, CIO platform Nederland and VOICE Germany have said that the deal could lead to big prices increases and tougher commercial practices against customers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
broadcomeueuropean unionsoftwarestrategyvmware

Sponsored Whitepapers

State of Ransomware Report 2023
State of Ransomware Report 2023
2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
2023 Tech Forecast: Build a recession-proof tech workforce
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Technology Skill Development | The strategy for building better teams
Perspecitves on technology skill development
Perspecitves on technology skill development
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective
State of Upskilling | 2022 Retrospective

Events

Most Read Articles

Big Red Group teams up with Cognizant

Big Red Group teams up with Cognizant
Coles eyes second chapter for 'smarter selling'

Coles eyes second chapter for 'smarter selling'
Gov picks former Service NSW chief to review MBR project

Gov picks former Service NSW chief to review MBR project
Woolworths still bringing in the digital shoppers

Woolworths still bringing in the digital shoppers

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?