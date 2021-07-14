British police seize record $545m haul of cryptocurrency

By on
British police seize record $545m haul of cryptocurrency

As part of money laundering investigation.

British police have seized record hauls of cryptocurrency totalling 294 million pounds (A$545 million) as part of an investigation into money laundering after organised crime groups moved into cyptocurrencies to wash their dirty money.

London police said on Tuesday they had seized 180 million pounds of an undisclosed cryptocurrency less than three weeks after making a 114 million pound haul on June 24 as part of a money laundering investigation.

"While cash still remains king in the criminal word, as digital platforms develop we’re increasingly seeing organised criminals using cryptocurrency to launder their dirty money," said Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after the first haul was discovered and has been interviewed under caution over the 180 million pound discovery.

"Today’s seizure is another significant landmark in this investigation which will continue for months to come as we hone in on those at the centre of this suspected money laundering operation," said Detective Constable Joe Ryan.

As cryptocurrencies are largely anonymous, convenient and global in nature, some of the world's biggest criminal groups have bet big on them as a way to launder money and stay one step ahead of the police, tax and security forces.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cryptocurrency finance laundering money seizure uk

Sponsored Whitepapers

Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Banks told to prep IT systems for possibility of negative rates

Banks told to prep IT systems for possibility of negative rates
NSW Education department hit by cyber attack

NSW Education department hit by cyber attack
Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first

Telstra and TPG restack mobile spectrum in Australian first
Microsoft's PrintNightmare patch doesn't work: researchers

Microsoft's PrintNightmare patch doesn't work: researchers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?