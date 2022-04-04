British police probing hackers Lapsus$ say 2 teenagers charged

By on
British police probing hackers Lapsus$ say 2 teenagers charged

Following arrest of seven teens last month.

The City of London police, which has been investigating the Lapsus$ hacking group, have charged two teenagers with cyber offences.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were charged with unauthorised access to a computer with intent to impair the reliability of data, fraud by false representation and unauthorised access to a computer with intent to hinder access to data, police said.

The 16-year-old was also charged with one count of causing a computer to perform a function to secure unauthorised access to a program, Detective Inspector Michael O'Sullivan said.

Relative newcomers to the crowded digital extortion market, Lapsus$ has stunned and baffled cyber security experts in equal measure with its combination of juvenile antics and high-level access to some of the biggest companies in the world.

The hacking group has targeted firms including Microsoft and Okta, an authentication services company relied on by thousands of major businesses.

A spokesperson for the City of London police declined to confirm or deny that the teenagers were charged in connection with the Lapsus$ investigation.

British police do not generally name suspects.

The force said in March it had arrested seven people aged between 16 and 21 following a series of hacks by Lapsus$.

According to the BBC, the two teens have appeared in Highbury Corner youth court and were released on conditional bail.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hackerslapsussecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered

NBN Co gets 250 orders in first week of FTTN-P upgrades being offered
How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game

How NAB's buyout forced 86 400 to lift its data game
Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down

Telstra CEO Andy Penn is stepping down
TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up

TPG Telecom refutes Optus complaint over Telstra tie-up

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?