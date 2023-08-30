British officials say AI chatbots could carry cyber risks

By

Urge care when experimenting with LLMs.

British officials are warning organisations about integrating artificial intelligence-driven chatbots into their businesses, saying that research has increasingly shown that they can be tricked into performing harmful tasks.

British officials say AI chatbots could carry cyber risks

In a pair of blog posts due to be published Wednesday, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said that experts had not yet got to grips with the potential security problems tied to algorithms that can generate human-sounding interactions - dubbed large language models, or LLMs.

The AI-powered tools are seeing early use as chatbots that some envision displacing not just internet searches but also customer service work and sales calls.

The NCSC said that could carry risks, particularly if such models were plugged into other elements organisation's business processes.

Academics and researchers have repeatedly found ways to subvert chatbots by feeding them rogue commands or fool them into circumventing their own built-in guardrails.

For example, an AI-powered chatbot deployed by a bank might be tricked into making an unauthorised transaction if a hacker structured their query just right.

"Organisations building services that use LLMs need to be careful, in the same way they would be if they were using a product or code library that was in beta," the NCSC said in one its blog posts, referring to experimental software releases.

"They might not let that product be involved in making transactions on the customer's behalf, and hopefully wouldn't fully trust it. Similar caution should apply to LLMs."

Authorities across the world are grappling with the rise of LLMs, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, which businesses are incorporating into a wide range of services, including sales and customer care.

The security implications of AI are also still coming into focus, with authorities in the US and Canada saying they have seen hackers embrace the technology.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aicybersecuritysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Most Read Articles

State police helping crack Centrelink fraud suspects' passwords

State police helping crack Centrelink fraud suspects' passwords
Data breach could cost Medibank $35 million in 2024

Data breach could cost Medibank $35 million in 2024
Vic gov CISO exits for private sector

Vic gov CISO exits for private sector
Perpetual customer-facing system still offline after third-party breach

Perpetual customer-facing system still offline after third-party breach

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?