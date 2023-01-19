Britain's Royal Mail begins moving some export parcels after cyber incident

Britain's Royal Mail begins moving some export parcels after cyber incident

"Operational workarounds" get limited service running.

Britain's Royal Mail has begun moving limited volumes of export parcels as it trials "operational workarounds", after a cyber incident severely disrupted its international export services last week.

The postal company, part of International Distributions Services, said it had also resumed exports of letters, and customers could soon begin submitting international export letters to its network.

However it said that while it trials the workarounds, it was continuing to ask customers not to submit new export parcels.

Import operations and domestic services remain unaffected.

"Our initial focus will be to clear mail that has already been processed and is waiting to be despatched," Royal Mail said in a statement.

Royal Mail, one of the world's largest post and parcel firms, said it was still working with external experts, security authorities and regulators to mitigate the impact of the incident.

The Telegraph newspaper reported last week that Lockbit, a ransomware group that some cybersecurity experts say has members in Russia, was behind the incident.

Royal Mail declined to comment on the report.

Tags:
cyber securitylockbitroyal mailsecurity

