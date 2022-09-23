Britain to examine competition in cloud services

Britain to examine competition in cloud services

Three providers take in 81 percent of revenue.

Britain said it would investigate competition in cloud services, a market dominated by the "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Google , which together account for around 81 percent of revenue.

Communications regulator Ofcom also said it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.

It said if it concluded the cloud market was not working well it could recommendation policy changes, take enforcement action or ask the competition regulator to investigate.

It plans to publish a final report within 12 months.

