Britain sets priorities for November global AI safety summit

Britain has set out its objectives for a forthcoming global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit, focusing on understanding the risks posed by the frontier technology and how national and international frameworks could be supported.

The summit, which will be held on November 1-2, will bring together tech executives, academics and political leaders as nations and international governing bodies seek to implement tools and agree laws that regulate the use of the technology.

It will focus "on risks created or significantly exacerbated by the most powerful AI systems," the government said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has touted Britain as a global leader in AI regulation, and the government wants to accelerate investment in AI to improve productivity.

Tech expert Matt Clifford and former senior diplomat Jonathan Black have been appointed to lead preparations for the summit.

The two are rallying political leaders, AI companies and experts ahead of the event, which will be held at Bletchley Park in southern England.

At a meeting in May, Group of Seven (G7) leaders acknowledged the need for governance of AI and agreed to have ministers discuss the technology dubbed the Hiroshima AI process.