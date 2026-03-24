Britain pilots social media bans, time limits and curfews for children

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With hundreds of ⁠families.

Hundreds of British ⁠families ⁠will test social media bans, curfews and app time limits to see how they impact children's sleep, ‌family life and schoolwork, ‌the ‌government said.

Britain pilots social media bans, time limits and curfews for children

Britain, like other ‌governments, is considering restricting ⁠access to social media for children. Nothing is off the table, it has said, including following Australia ​in a complete ban for under-16s.

Experts have said there is ⁠no clear evidence that a ban would be effective, while a group of young people in London recently told Reuters they were opposed to restrictions.

The measures will be tested in the homes of 300 teenagers, the ​government said, and data ⁠from the pilots would ⁠inform a consultation launched earlier this month.

"We are determined ​to give young people the ‌childhood they ⁠deserve and to prepare them for the future," Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said on Tuesday.

"This ‌is why we are listening to parents, children and experts with our consultation, as well as testing ​different options in the real world.

"These pilots will give us the evidence we need to take ‌the ⁠next steps, informed ​by the experiences of families themselves."

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