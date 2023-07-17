BoQ launches ME Go app

Bank of Queensland has launched ME Go, its third app to sit on a cloud-based banking system stood up under a multi-year transformation.

The new mobile-only banking app has been designed to create a complete in-app banking experience with features including bill tracking, live chat capabilities, and face and touch-based biometrics.

BoQ’s freshly acquired ME Bank customers are expected to be migrated across to the new app “at a later stage”.

The $1.325 billion acquisition of ME Bank marked a major step for BoQ with managing director and chief executive Patrick Allaway telling investors earlier this year that it “improved [BoQ's] strategic position” as it makes headway on a cloud-based digital retail bank technology platform.

The ME Go app also sits alongside the myBOQ banking app, launched in 2022 and Virgin Money, making it the third app on the new platform.

ME CEO Martine Jager said the ME Go digital app “represents another key milestone in our IT transformational journey that will enhance our employee and customer experience proposition, creating a real alternative to the big banks."

“It will also accelerate our scale and data capabilities allowing the bank to service customers at a lower cost," she said.

Jager also said in addition “to delivering on our digital strategy, we’re thrilled to be bringing BOQ Group’s new purpose of ‘building social capital’ to life.”.

The new app allows debit card customers with a ‘SpendME’ account to donate to multiple charities.

ME will donate one (1) cent to a customer’s chosen charity each time a customer taps with their digital wallet.

Charities linked to the ME app program include National Breast Cancer Foundation, Beyond Blue, Australian Wildlife Conservancy, Minus18 to support LGBTQIA+ youth and Orange Sky to help tackle homelessness.

Following its customer-conscious mindset, ME’s new debit cards will also be made from 82 percent recycled materials and feature braille for vision-impaired people.