BoQ launches ME Go app

By on
BoQ launches ME Go app

Third app to sit on its new cloud-based system.

Bank of Queensland has launched ME Go, its third app to sit on a cloud-based banking system stood up under a multi-year transformation.

The new mobile-only banking app has been designed to create a complete in-app banking experience with features including bill tracking, live chat capabilities, and face and touch-based biometrics.

BoQ’s freshly acquired ME Bank customers are expected to be migrated across to the new app “at a later stage”.

The $1.325 billion acquisition of ME Bank marked a major step for BoQ with managing director and chief executive Patrick Allaway telling investors earlier this year that it “improved [BoQ's] strategic position” as it makes headway on a cloud-based digital retail bank technology platform.

The ME Go app also sits alongside the myBOQ banking app, launched in 2022 and Virgin Money, making it the third app on the new platform.

ME CEO Martine Jager said the ME Go digital app “represents another key milestone in our IT transformational journey that will enhance our employee and customer experience proposition, creating a real alternative to the big banks."

“It will also accelerate our scale and data capabilities allowing the bank to service customers at a lower cost," she said.

Jager also said in addition “to delivering on our digital strategy, we’re thrilled to be bringing BOQ Group’s new purpose of ‘building social capital’ to life.”.

The new app allows debit card customers with a ‘SpendME’ account to donate to multiple charities.

ME will donate one (1) cent to a customer’s chosen charity each time a customer taps with their digital wallet.

Charities linked to the ME app program include National Breast Cancer Foundation, Beyond Blue, Australian Wildlife Conservancy, Minus18 to support LGBTQIA+ youth and Orange Sky to help tackle homelessness.  

Following its customer-conscious mindset, ME’s new debit cards will also be made from 82 percent recycled materials and feature braille for vision-impaired people.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bank of queenslandboqcloudfinanceme banksoftwaretransformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post to close POLi Payments

Australia Post to close POLi Payments
ANZ to implement name checks on transactions

ANZ to implement name checks on transactions
APRA finds its first chief data officer

APRA finds its first chief data officer
NAB removes links from text messages

NAB removes links from text messages

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?