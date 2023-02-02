Booktopia finds $12m for new fulfilment centre

By on
Booktopia finds $12m for new fulfilment centre

Looks to “advanced robotics platform" to speed up delivery.

Booktopia has secured $12 million in funding to support the development of its new customer fulfilment centre (CFC) at South Strathfield.

The new fitout will provide the Australian online bookstore with greater support to distribute over 12 million units each year alongside built-in flexibility, ensuring potential future expansion and reduced labour costs.

The $12 million comprises a $7 million trade finance facility with Australian non-bank lender Moneytech, and a $5 million short-term unsecured debt facility with AFSG Capital that "includes funding from major [Booktopia] shareholders Tony Nash and Steven Traurig."

Booktopia chairman Peter George said in a statement that the new CFC is "critical to ensuring Booktopia can deliver industry-leading efficiency in the medium and long-term." 

It is due to be operational in the second quarter of FY24 and is anticipated to drive better efficiency and margins compared to Booktopia's current Lidcombe-based facility, in Sydney's west.

The company said in August last year Covid demands and an inventory boost had led the Lidcombe CFC to become a “constraint on our growth and efficiency”.

With the Lidcombe facility lease ending at the end of last year, the company took the opportunity to shift operations to “a larger 20,000sqm cleanskin facility” in South Strathfield.

The company added the new space is to include an “advanced, scalable, flexible robotics platform that will significantly improve put away and picking activities”.

It’s said to also include “a custom-designed layout that will facilitate an efficient flow of product through the CFC and reduce manual handling”. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
automationbooktopiacfchardwareroboticsstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

Transport for NSW tech lead switches to Sydney Metro

Transport for NSW tech lead switches to Sydney Metro
myGov report warns against digital ID fragmentation

myGov report warns against digital ID fragmentation
myGov lacks proper funding, review finds

myGov lacks proper funding, review finds
Westpac sees "many potential advantages" with CBDCs

Westpac sees "many potential advantages" with CBDCs

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?