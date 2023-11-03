Boeing says 'cyber incident' hit parts business

By

After ransom threat.

Boeing, one of the world's largest defence and space contractors, is investigating a cyber incident that impacted elements of its parts and distribution business and is cooperating with a law enforcement probe into it.

Boeing says 'cyber incident' hit parts business

Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said it had stolen "a tremendous amount" of sensitive data from the US planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn't pay ransom by November 2.

The Lockbit threat was no longer on the gang's website as of Wednesday, and it didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing declined to comment on whether Lockbit was behind the cyber incident it disclosed.

"This issue does not affect flight safety," a Boeing spokesperson said.

"We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers."

Boeing's parts and distribution business, which falls under its Global Services division, provides material and logistics support to its customers, according to the company's 2022 annual report.

Some webpages on the company's official website that had information on the Global Services division were down on Wednesday, with a message that cited technical issues.

"We expect the site to be back up soon," the pages said.

Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group last year based on the number of victims, and it has hit 1700 US organizations since 2020, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organisation's system to lock it up, as well as stealing sensitive data for extortion.

It's unclear what data Lockbit may have stolen from the company. Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said that while organisations may pay cybercriminal gangs when demanded ransom, that doesn't guarantee that data won't be leaked.

"Paying the ransom would simply elicit a pinky promise from LockBit that they will destroy whatever data they obtained," Callow said.

"There would, however, be no way of knowing for sure that they actually had."

The loss of military-related information would be "extremely problematic", he added. Boeing did not comment on whether any defence-related data had been impacted in the cyber incident.

The CISA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Boeing statement.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
boeingsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Insights Driven by Data. Verify, and keep verifying: Cybersecurity in a zero-trust world
Insights Driven by Data. Verify, and keep verifying: Cybersecurity in a zero-trust world
The Healthcare CISO&#8217;s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Healthcare CISO’s Guide to Medical IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
The Enterprise Buyer's Guide to IoT Security. 5 Must-Haves for Comprehensive Zero Trust IoT Security
How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards

Most Read Articles

Data of 645 NDIS participants caught in HWL Ebsworth breach

Data of 645 NDIS participants caught in HWL Ebsworth breach
Critical vulnerability found in Atlassian Confluence software

Critical vulnerability found in Atlassian Confluence software
The Star Entertainment Group finds its next CISO

The Star Entertainment Group finds its next CISO
ASD takes cyber offensive to "tens" of targets in the last year

ASD takes cyber offensive to "tens" of targets in the last year

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?