Blockchain Australia hunts for new CEO

By on
Blockchain Australia hunts for new CEO

Following the departure of Laura Mercurio.

Blockchain Australia has engaged a recruitment agency to help in its search for a replacement CEO following the departure of Laura Mercurio late last year.

Mercurio was appointed to lead the organisation back in September to replace Steve Vallas, but resigned from the role in October, with the organisation holding various interviews since then. 

The organisation has since engaged recruitment firm, Michael Page, to assist in the search.

Blockchain Australia said it seeking a “strong and dynamic leader for the industry” as the digital asset industry contends with regulation, including potential new laws.

Since Mercurio's departure, Blockchain Australia’s board has been working closely with head of operations Amy-Rose Goodey to develop a new strategic plan for the peak blockchain industry body.

Goodey said the industry “is maturing at pace” and a CEO with an innate understanding of the digital asset space is needed to lead the business.

“The appointment of a CEO with a strong understanding of the unique dynamics in this sector will ensure our organisation continues to stay ahead of the curve while providing exceptional value to our members, ultimately benefiting the entire industry,” Goodey said.

Chair of Blockchain Australia Michael Bacina added it was “excited to be looking to appoint a new CEO at this key time for the industry.”

“Never before has advocacy for technology enabling regulation and education of policymakers and regulators been so important and our new CEO will be working to deliver on our strategic goals," Bacina said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
blockchain australiaceostrategytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Bank of Queensland makes "significant" transformation progress

Bank of Queensland makes "significant" transformation progress
RBA lacks C-level tech skills, review finds

RBA lacks C-level tech skills, review finds
Defence urged to use open architecture approach for IT

Defence urged to use open architecture approach for IT
SAP to embed ChatGPT in products

SAP to embed ChatGPT in products

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?