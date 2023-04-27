Blockchain Australia hunts for new CEO

Blockchain Australia has engaged a recruitment agency to help in its search for a replacement CEO following the departure of Laura Mercurio late last year.

Mercurio was appointed to lead the organisation back in September to replace Steve Vallas, but resigned from the role in October, with the organisation holding various interviews since then.

The organisation has since engaged recruitment firm, Michael Page, to assist in the search.

Blockchain Australia said it seeking a “strong and dynamic leader for the industry” as the digital asset industry contends with regulation, including potential new laws.

Since Mercurio's departure, Blockchain Australia’s board has been working closely with head of operations Amy-Rose Goodey to develop a new strategic plan for the peak blockchain industry body.

Goodey said the industry “is maturing at pace” and a CEO with an innate understanding of the digital asset space is needed to lead the business.

“The appointment of a CEO with a strong understanding of the unique dynamics in this sector will ensure our organisation continues to stay ahead of the curve while providing exceptional value to our members, ultimately benefiting the entire industry,” Goodey said.

Chair of Blockchain Australia Michael Bacina added it was “excited to be looking to appoint a new CEO at this key time for the industry.”

“Never before has advocacy for technology enabling regulation and education of policymakers and regulators been so important and our new CEO will be working to deliver on our strategic goals," Bacina said.