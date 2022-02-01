BlackBerry to sell mobile device and messaging patents for $849m

To a special purpose vehicle.

BlackBerry will sell its legacy patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for US$600 million (A$849 million) to a special purpose vehicle formed to acquire the company's patent assets.

BlackBerry said the transaction with the vehicle, Catapult IP Innovations, will not impact customers' use of its products or services.

The move comes weeks after BlackBerry pulled the plug on service for its once ubiquitous business smartphones, which were toted by executives, politicians and legions of fans in the early 2000s.

US-listed shares of BlackBerry were down 3.6 percent in premarket trading.

One of the so-called "meme stocks", such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that witnessed a surge in early 2021, BlackBerry rose 41 percent last year.

At the closing of the deal, the company will receive US$450 million in cash and a promissory note for US$150 million.

Once known for its phones with a tiny QWERTY physical keyboard and the BBM instant messaging service, BlackBerry's core businesses today are cyber security and software used by automakers.

