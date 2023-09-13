Bipartisan US push to ban deceptive AI-generated ads

By

That could be used to influence federal elections. 

Two Democratic and two Republican US senators have introduced legislation to ban the use of artificial intelligence that creates content that falsely depicts candidates in political advertisements to influence federal elections. 

Bipartisan US push to ban deceptive AI-generated ads

Authorities around the world are grappling with how to regulate and legislate on issues related to artificial intelligence as services such as ChatGPT gain traction.

Experts say the proliferation of AI tools could make it far easier to, for instance, conduct mass hacking campaigns or create fake profiles on social media to spread false information and propaganda.

Democrats Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration; and Chris Coons, who leads the judiciary committee's subcommittee on intellectual property, alongside Republicans Josh Hawley of the Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on privacy; and Susan Collins, vice chair of the Appropriations Committee, called for action in a joint release.

"This bill would ... prohibit the distribution of materially deceptive AI-generated audio, images, or video relating to federal candidates in political ads or certain issue ads to influence a federal election or fundraise," it said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aielectionpoliticssoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Centrelink's canned $191m engine took minutes to do what existing system did in seconds

Centrelink's canned $191m engine took minutes to do what existing system did in seconds
Toll Group goes low-code to replace legacy development

Toll Group goes low-code to replace legacy development
Officeworks' data and analytics investments pay off

Officeworks' data and analytics investments pay off
Duplicate waypoint name caused UK air traffic outage

Duplicate waypoint name caused UK air traffic outage

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?