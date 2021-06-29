Bids soar to US$2.8 million for World Wide Web code NFT

By on
Bids soar to US$2.8 million for World Wide Web code NFT

As auction nears end.

Bids for a non-fungible token of the original source code for the World Wide Web written by inventor Tim Berners-Lee have soared to US$2.8 million (A$3.7 million) from an opening price of US$1000 with two days to go until the Sotheby's auction ends.

Berners-Lee, a London-born computer scientist, invented the World Wide Web in 1989, revolutionizing the sharing and creation of information in what is seen as one of the most significant inventions since the printing press appeared in Europe in 15th Century Germany.

The digitally signed Ethereum blockchain non-fungible token (NFT), a digital asset which records ownership, includes the original source code, an animated visualisation, a letter written by Berners-Lee and a digital poster of the full code from the original files.

The auction ends at 1801 GMT on Wednesday.

NFTs have exploded in popularity in recent months.

The most expensive NFT known sale to date was in March 2021, when a digital collage by the American artist Mike Winkelmann, also known as Beeple, sold for US$69.3 million at Christie’s.

It was the first ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form.

Since then, no NFT sale is known to have come close to this amount. In June, a single “CryptoPunk” NFT – a pixelated image of a cartoon face – fetched US$11.8 million at Sotheby’s.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
bernerslee nft software tim www

Sponsored Whitepapers

7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA to bring in over 600 engineers

CBA to bring in over 600 engineers
ATO embeds TigerGraph graph database to fight tax avoidance

ATO embeds TigerGraph graph database to fight tax avoidance
ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue

ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue
CBA banking services suffer 10-hour outage

CBA banking services suffer 10-hour outage

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?