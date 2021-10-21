Biden administration seeks corporate America's help tracking cyber criminals

By on
Biden administration seeks corporate America's help tracking cyber criminals

"We cannot do this alone."

US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco has a message for corporate America: The US Justice Department needs its help in order to take down cyber criminals.

"We cannot do this alone," Monaco said on Wednesday during a virtual roundtable on cybersecurity.

"The bottom line is this: I believe it is bad for companies. It's bad for America and it hurts our efforts to uphold the value that we try to demonstrate as a country if companies are attacked, and don't partner with law enforcement."

Monaco made her pitch at a time when the Justice Department has been stepping up its efforts to combat cyber threats and ransomware attacks, such as the one earlier this year against the Colonial Pipeline, leading to massive shortages of gasoline across the East Coast.

Earlier this month, Monaco unveiled two new Justice Department enforcement initiatives aimed at targeting cryptocurrencies and government contractors who fail to report cyber breaches.

The department earlier this year formed a ransomware and digital extortion task force to better coordinate government response to such attacks.

In the case of the Colonial Pipeline attack, the Justice Department was able to recover some US$2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom the company had paid to its attackers.

Monaco said she is hoping to hear more from companies about road blocks or challenges they face when deciding when and how to come forward to report cyber attacks to the US government.

"Those who come forward will see that we are determined to bring our authorities to bear to be nimble in our response," Monaco said.

"We make arrests. We hold people to account. We get money back."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
administration biden corporate cybercriminals help security

Sponsored Whitepapers

10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams

Telstra 'gamifies' cloud cost reduction efforts among internal teams
Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs

Coles keeps a close watch on its Azure cloud costs
Aussie Broadband watches its NBN excess bandwidth bill climb

Aussie Broadband watches its NBN excess bandwidth bill climb
Defence hands IBM $42m for SAP case management system

Defence hands IBM $42m for SAP case management system

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
COVER STORY: Data centre sustainability scrutiny puts emissions in the spotlight
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
Expect dramatic value chain disruptions every four years: McKinsey Global Institute
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Next generation of Digital Giants growing faster than the originals: Ray Wang
Q: The trick to effective personalisation? A: Don&#8217;t do personalisation
Q: The trick to effective personalisation? A: Don’t do personalisation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?