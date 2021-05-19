Biden administration eyes cyber security funding

The Biden administration has detailed how it wants to fund efforts to counter a wave of massive hacks in the wake of this month's Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House detailed the cyber element of President Joe Biden's already proposed American Jobs Plan, including US$20 billion (A$25.6 billion) for localities to harden energy systems and US$2 billion in grants for energy grids in high-risk areas.

Biden's planned US$100 billion broadband investment plan is also being presented as cybersecurity spending on the grounds that grant recipients will be asked to source from "trusted vendors."

The security of the US energy grid has long been a worry for cybersecurity experts.

Regional blackouts in 2003 and 2011 drew attention to the vulnerability of the power system and examples from abroad have also drawn concern.

Last year the US Department of Justice charged Russian intelligence officers with brazen attacks on Ukraine's grid that briefly left millions without electricity.

The amount of funding is likely to become a key issue as Biden seeks to win bipartisan support for his US$2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, with Senate Republicans expected to unveil their latest counterproposal later on Tuesday.

Their initial countermeasure overall called for a fraction of Biden's proposed spending, seeking a total of US$568 billion focused narrowly on traditional infrastructure and internet access.

Presenting Biden's plan as being at least partially geared toward boosting cyber security - a rare area of bipartisan cooperation - may be aimed at helping bridge the gap between the proposals, particularly in the wake of the attack on Colonial Pipeline, which shut a critical fuel conduit and triggered panic-buying in some sections of the East Coast.

The Colonial hack followed two other high-profile intrusions targeting Microsoft's Exchange email software and software made by SolarWinds.