BHP extends use of SaaS tool to track 'ground disturbance'

By on
After an initial one-year deal.

BHP will extend its use of cloud-based software used to track “ground disturbance” by a further three years.

In a brief financial filing [pdf], the software vendor K2Fly said the extension is worth just under $2 million and comes after an initial one-year deal signed in May last year.

The software is used across BHP’s Western Australian Iron Ore (WAIO) operations, comprising four processing hubs and five mines.

Ground disturbance is the name given to any kind of change to the surface of a site, be it through excavation or rehabilitation works.

K2Fly markets its software as a governance solution in that space.

