Bezos' Blue Origin to deploy enterprise-grade LEOsat network

By
Follow google news

With speeds of up 6Tbps.

Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin has announced a ​plan to ⁠deploy 5408 satellites in space for a communications network that will serve data centres, governments and businesses, jumping into a satellite constellation market dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Bezos' Blue Origin to deploy enterprise-grade LEOsat network

Deployment of satellites is planned to begin in the last quarter of 2027, Blue Origin said, adding the ‌network is designed to have "data speeds of up to 6Tbps ⁠anywhere ‌on Earth."

That speed, possible with the satellites' planned optical communications, is ‍extreme by consumer standards and would make the network key ⁠for data processing and large-scale government programs.

Blue Origin said the network is meant to serve a maximum of roughly 100,000 customers.

The reveal of the TeraWave network coincides with a space industry rush to build data centres in space that can meet the soaring demand for large-scale ‍AI data processing, which on Earth requires immense energy and resources as adoption of the technology expands.

The planned network adds another satellite constellation linked to Bezos, executive chairman ‌of Amazon, which is in an early phase of deploying Leo - a network formerly called Project Kuiper involving 3200 satellites providing internet to consumers and businesses.

Meanwhile, Musk's Starlink network of roughly 10,000 satellites is farthest ahead in a global push to put internet infrastructure in space, where swarms of low-orbiting satellites offer more security and higher connection speeds than traditional, unitary satellites farther out in space.

The SpaceX CEO has said he plans to build data centres in space, complementing the Starlink network, while Bezos has predicted such space-based centres will be commonplace in orbit within the next 10 to 20 years.

Starlink, which has reported more than 6 million customers across at least 140 countries, targets individual consumers, businesses, governments and, with its Starshield variant, US national security agencies.

Amazon Leo, with ‌180 satellites in space so far, has a similar customer strategy.

A handful of Chinese companies are swiftly deploying similar satellite ‌networks to get up to pace with Starlink, which has proved key for remote communications and geopolitical conflicts.

China is developing new reusable rockets that can loft thousands of these satellites over the next several years for lower costs, a ‌playbook first written by Musk's SpaceX and its reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

Blue Origin's reusable New Glenn rocket, which has launched twice but has been slow to achieve a rapid flight rate, will likely be a vital part of TeraWave's deployment.

Unlike Starlink, the planned network appears off-limits ​to individual consumers, according to Blue Origin's statement.

"What makes TeraWave different? It is purpose-built for enterprise customers," said Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp on X.

Blue Origin's statement said "TeraWave enterprise-grade user and gateway terminals can be rapidly deployed worldwide and interface ⁠with existing high-capacity ​infrastructure, providing additional route diversity and strengthening overall network resilience," leaving unclear what types of existing infrastructure the network can work with.

A Blue Origin spokeswoman did not immediately return ‌a request for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
leosatstarlinktelco/ispterawave

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

ACMA tries to source unfixable Samsung handsets

ACMA tries to source unfixable Samsung handsets
Telstra needs expanded LEOsat fleet as remote mobile outages leap

Telstra needs expanded LEOsat fleet as remote mobile outages leap
SUBCO reveals first Australia-US direct undersea cable to go live late 2028

SUBCO reveals first Australia-US direct undersea cable to go live late 2028
Starlink faces high-profile security test in Iran crackdown

Starlink faces high-profile security test in Iran crackdown
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?