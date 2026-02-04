Beyond Bank's CIO exits

Beyond Bank’s CIO Stevie-Ann Dovico has left after a bit over two years leading technology at the organisation.

Stevie-Ann Dovico (Credit: LinkedIn)

Dovico’s departure was confirmed to iTnews by a bank spokesperson.

Beyond Bank won’t recruit another CIO, instead replacing the position with a new chief technology officer (CTO) role.

The bank’s CEO David Marshall told iTnews that an “internal and external recruitment process is now underway” to fill the vacant CTO role.

Chief operating officer Wendy Den Hartog will assume responsibility for the technology team on an interim basis.

Marshall said that Dovico “made a significant contribution during her time at the bank.”

“Her leadership has played an important role in progressing our overall technology uplift, strengthening our cyber capabilities and supporting the teams who deliver critical services every day,” Marshall said.

“I would like to thank Stevie for her contribution to Beyond Bank and wish her every success as she embarks on the next phase of her professional journey.”

Dovico arrived at Beyond Bank in early 2024 after stints at NAB, Westpac and BT Financial Group, which is also now part of Westpac.

She oversaw a number of technology initiatives, including improvements to Beyond Bank’s technology stack, and to its strategy around data use.

Dovico was named finance technology leader of the year in the 2025 iTnews Benchmark Awards, while Beyond Bank was named as a finalist in this year’s awards for its work on an enterprise knowledge and change management platform.