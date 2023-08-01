Beyond Bank to tap into AI

By

But will take a measured approach.

Beyond Bank has entered a new phase of a customer experience upgrade with plans to roll out an AI-driven chatbot and voice biometrics to improve the identification and verification experience.

Beyond Bank to tap into AI

The bank, which has around 300,000 customers and 48 branches nationwide, has been transforming its customer experience for several years.

At the heart of the customer experience overhaul is the use of Genesys Cloud CX 3 in its contact centre operations, and Microsoft Dynamics CRM as the "centre of our universe" for customer data, the bank's national manager of customer relationship centre Brent Alexander told a Genesys summit in Sydney.

"At the start, we made a really conscious decision about what the centre of our universe was, and that was our CRM," he said.

"Every piece of interaction across our business must be loaded into the CRM to give our employees one customer view, no matter what channel they use.

"Whether it be a marketing email, whether it be a letter from our credit team, interaction in the branch, our employees can see all of that in our CRM."

Alexander said that Genesys had been supportive of that from a capability standpoint.

"Genesys integrated straight into the CRM, including the interaction records, which obviously was a good thing for our staff," he said.

While the pandemic caused Beyond Bank to pause some of its integration and expansion work, the company is now resuming with the "next phase of [the] experience orchestration" kicking off recently.

"That's really about AI chatbot, a web messenger nuanced with voice biometrics to improve the identification and verification experience," Alexander said.

“Then, from there, [we'll start] to use other bits of AI in terms of predicting engagement, predictive routing to understand our customer's journey and then provide our employees with the information they need at their fingertips when they need it, to have that personalisation and experience that feels like a one-on-one connection."

Alexander said Beyond Bank intends to move "really slowly” with the chatbot's introduction to ensure customer satisfaction and trust aren’t compromised, and that staff also remain onboard.

The rollout will be “slow” and “methodical”, he said.

Done well, the bot could actually build trust among customers with respect to their service expectations, Alexander said.

"The customer [knows they] can come to you and can get what they need done on the channel," he said.

"Then, when they need that really in-depth conversation about their financial wellbeing or their financial future, we're there for them on the other channels, talking to them."

He added that the bot would also be good for staff, taking care of simpler interactions and leaving them to focus on complex or value-adding discussions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aibeyond bankfinancesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Gov writes off Centrelink calculation engine project after $191m spent

Gov writes off Centrelink calculation engine project after $191m spent
Commonwealth Bank brings in CTO

Commonwealth Bank brings in CTO
CBA IT staff impacted as bank "retrenches" 251

CBA IT staff impacted as bank "retrenches" 251
ANZ finds its feet to hit cloud migration milestones quicker

ANZ finds its feet to hit cloud migration milestones quicker

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?