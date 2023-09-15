Beyond Bank looking for new CIO

Beyond Bank is looking for a chief information officer, following the departure of Fiona Floyd from the role.

The bank announced the vacancy in a recruitment advertisement posted on the weekend.

Floyd’s LinkedIn notes her role wound up in August, after more than two years with Beyond Bank.

Floyd previously held a number of CIO roles, including for Suncorp Life, the Commonwealth Bank, Teachers Mutual Bank, and Chartered Accountants ANZ.

Beyond Bank's spokesperson told iTnews: "Fiona and our IT team have been instrumental in shaping our success."

"We would like to thank Fiona for her contributions during her time with us and wish her all the very best.”

Beyond Bank's CIO replacement will have overall responsibility "for the efficient and effective management of the technology function and for "managing cyber risk within business operations”.

The role covers strategy development as well as the ongoing managing of current IT and business intelligence operations.

“We have advanced significantly in our information technology maturity over the past couple of years and are well-positioned to meet the forces of change ahead of us," a Beyond Bank spokesperson told iTnews.

Earlier this year, the bank revealed it was rolling out an AI-powered voice chat and verification capability.