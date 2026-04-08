Beyond Bank finds its CTO

By
Follow google news

Brings in CBA tech leader.

Beyond Bank has appointed a former chief technology officer of CommSec as its CTO, starting next month.

Beyond Bank finds its CTO
Image credit: Beyond Bank

The bank used a LinkedIn post on its official channel to reveal the appointment of Mark Angrish.

Angrish has most recently been involved in the modernisation of CBA’s internal customer relationship management (CRM) platform CommSee, as well as the build of CommSee 2.0, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is also a former CTO of CommSec, and has also worked for Telstra and ANZ Banking Group.

“Mark brings over two decades of technology and digital leadership across regulated financial services, telecommunications and startups, including international roles in London and the US,” Beyond Bank wrote.

“A strong advocate for building high-performing teams and driving operational excellence, Mark will bring a practical perspective on data and AI in the enablement of our member-centric business strategy.”

The CTO role at Beyond Bank was newly-created following the departure of CIO Stevie-Ann Dovico earlier this year.

Dovico has since been named as the inaugural CTO of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
beyond bankcommsecctofinancial servicestraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA onboards customers with NFC scans of ePassports

CBA onboards customers with NFC scans of ePassports
NAB is co-designing a SIEM with Databricks

NAB is co-designing a SIEM with Databricks
Insignia Financial's next security strategy takes shape

Insignia Financial's next security strategy takes shape
Australian court fines Binance unit $10 million

Australian court fines Binance unit $10 million
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?