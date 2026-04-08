Beyond Bank finds its CTO

Beyond Bank has appointed a former chief technology officer of CommSec as its CTO, starting next month.

Image credit: Beyond Bank

The bank used a LinkedIn post on its official channel to reveal the appointment of Mark Angrish.

Angrish has most recently been involved in the modernisation of CBA’s internal customer relationship management (CRM) platform CommSee, as well as the build of CommSee 2.0, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is also a former CTO of CommSec, and has also worked for Telstra and ANZ Banking Group.

“Mark brings over two decades of technology and digital leadership across regulated financial services, telecommunications and startups, including international roles in London and the US,” Beyond Bank wrote.

“A strong advocate for building high-performing teams and driving operational excellence, Mark will bring a practical perspective on data and AI in the enablement of our member-centric business strategy.”

The CTO role at Beyond Bank was newly-created following the departure of CIO Stevie-Ann Dovico earlier this year.

Dovico has since been named as the inaugural CTO of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.