Bendigo Bank acting CIO announces departure

By

Had held the role since last August.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank acting chief information officer Nathalie Moss has announced her exit from the company after a year in the role.

Nathalie Moss

Moss stepped up to acting CIO last August following the departure of former CIO Andrew Cresp, who later was named IT chief for Newcastle Greater Mutual Group.

Her departure comes in tandem with that of Bendigo’s former chief transformation officer Ryan Brosnahan, who officially exited the bank in June.

Moss has been with the bank since September 2020, serving as divisional CIO for lending technology and transformation until her promotion four years later.

“My time at Bendigo has been one of the highlights of my career, not only for what we delivered, but because it’s genuinely the most fun place I’ve ever worked,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

“Over four years leading technology for lending and the last year as chief information officer, I had the privilege of building an incredible team and working alongside smart, committed business partners.

"Together, we delivered enterprise capabilities that became true growth engines for the bank.”

She added that her team helped drive “ongoing simplification and modernisation” across the bank, reducing the number of applications by more than half and “leaving behind a robust, modern technology landscape”.

Although Moss announced her departure this week, her LinkedIn profile lists April as her official exit date, the same month as former Telstra IT and software engineering lead Kieran O'Meara officially joined the bank in the newly created role of chief technology officer role.

At the time, Bendigo said O’Meara would lead technology operations and delivery execution at the bank, adding that Moss would stay on and support him.

The bank declined to comment further on Moss’ departure when contacted by iTnews.

