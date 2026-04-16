Benchmark Security Awards entries now open for 2026

The Benchmark Security Awards powered by iTnews and techpartner.news is now in its third year, with entries now open for both cyber security leaders and partners.

The awards celebrate leadership in cyber security from a cross section of Australian business, including end users and tech partners.

For the third time, leading technology publications iTnews and techpartner.news, are coming together to highlight the efforts of security end users and partners, making this event bigger, better, and more impactful than ever.

See all the winners from the 2024 Benchmark Security Awards and 2025 Benchmark Security Awards here.

On November 11 at the W Hotel in Sydney, security leaders from a cross-section of Australian business will gather for a conference and awards program that celebrates their exceptional contributions to protecting their business and the community from cyber threats.

CISOs, CSOs, and senior cyber security leaders will be awarded for their leadership, successful implementation and engagement of security strategies, innovation, culture and overcoming significant challenges in the past 12 months.

Security partner organisations, meanwhile, will be awarded for their efforts to protect end customers, their assets and data, transactions, enhance security, ensure business continuity or boost an organisation’s ability to recover from a disaster.

Award categories include security leadership in government, industrial, education, healthcare, finance, energy, retail, telecommunications, and not-for-profit.

From these category winners, an overall security leader of the year for end users and partner organisations will be named.

Why enter the Benchmark Security Awards?

Participating in the Benchmark Awards: Security offers several benefits:

Join an Esteemed Group: Network with Australia’s top IT security professionals and partners and become part of an exclusive alumnus.

Exclusive Event Access: Finalists receive VIP access to the Security Benchmark Conference, held just before the awards ceremony.

Industry Recognition: Gain recognition from peers and the broader IT security industry.

Leaders at end user organisations are invited to nominate themselves or one of their peers here.

Partners in the cyber security space are invited to nominate themselves or one of their peers here.

Entries close on August 6. We look forward to reading your submissions and showcasing your best work.